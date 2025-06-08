WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg Reveals Recent Injuries Have Delayed Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg still has one match left in him but it is still unknown when it will be, where it will be, and even who it will be for. Some fans are holding out hope that the former the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion goes "all elite" for his swan song. On "CarCast," Goldberg gave an update on his retirement match and that it may come later than sooner.

"It's just tough. I got a very high bar that I set for myself and 99 times out of 100 it's unrealistic and I just gotta be at a certain place mentally and physically to accomplish what I'm about to embark upon and it's tough. It's really, really tough," Goldberg revealed. "Let's talk about how much I have to eat to gain weight at this age and to gain good weight, not just around my stomach."

Goldberg said he went up to 270 pounds in weight and was having troubles functioning but a change in diet helped get him back to a better state. The former WWE Universal Champion also admitted that he will never be as good as he once was but is confident that he will amaze people with his current form. In addition to his weight, Goldberg also spoke on how he is treating injuries with his back, shoulder, and knee.

"I'm feeling a lot better. I think the biggest difference has been the stem cells. I truly believe that that's been the difference maker," Goldberg remarked. "My spine doesn't bother me right now and that was the worst part of my injury list going down to Columbia and getting that done... I couldn't be happier with the process."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "CarCast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.