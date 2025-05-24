Backstage Report On WWE's Plans Goldberg's For Retirement

Spearing wrestlers since 1997, Bill Goldberg is ready to have his final curtain call this year, as he's announced he'll compete in one more match before hanging up his boots for good. Fightful Select has reported that the Hall of Famer's retirement match location could be in a "strategic spot."

This week, the former WCW and WWE World Heavyweight Champion stated in an interview with "MySA (San Antonio)" that he was approved for some creative control, mentioning that speculations of his retirement match at SummerSlam in New Jersey on August 2 or 3, have been ruled out. Goldberg teased in the interview, "It's going to be in the South. This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about."

Sources that Fightful spoke with this week told the publication that tentatively, Goldberg's retirement match is planned to be held in Atlanta. The former Universal Champion has called Atlanta home since his playing days for the Georgia Bulldogs and the Atlanta Falcons. It's also interesting to note, that while it has not been announced publicly as of this report, the next Saturday Night's Main Event show is slated for Saturday, July 12, the same night as AEW All In Texas. With things still in its preliminary stage, Fightful reported Goldberg is "absolutely being discussed" for SNME; however, it's unknown if his retirement match will be held there or elsewhere, as the location for its next show has not been mentioned.

In original reports, Goldberg was set to appear at the Royal Rumble go-home episode of "WWE Raw" on January 27, which was held in Atlanta, but he was not featured. His last appearance was at Bad Blood this past October. There, the then WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, insulted Goldberg. Speculation has been made that since their face-to-face verbal confrontation "The Ring General" will be Goldberg's final opponent, but as they say in this business, "card [is] subject to change."