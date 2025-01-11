Backstage Report Indicates Big Plans For WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg

As the saying goes, "When life brings you full circle, pay attention. There's a lesson there." For the current WWE World Heavyweight Champion, GUNTHER, he might want to pay attention, as new reports indicate WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg will soon return to programming in the same city and arena where it all started for their conflict.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Goldberg is set to return during the fourth "WWE Raw" episode on Netflix in Atlanta, Georgia, at the State Farm Arena. This is the same venue where the two-time Universal Champion and current World Heavyweight Champion crossed paths at Bad Blood this past October. In their first onscreen interaction, Goldberg, alongside his son, Gage, sat at ringside, watching the reveal of the Crown Jewel Championship. GUNTHER, who eventually lost the inaugural Crown Jewel Championship match to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes one month later, had some provocative words for Goldberg, questioning the validity of his fatherhood. This led an incensed Goldberg to confront GUNTHER face-to-face in the ring before WWE officials and Sami Zayn broke it up.

As Goldberg has publicized, 2025 will be the last year he competes in the ring. With one match left in him, it appears these two will duke it out, but there remains uncertainty about whether or not the World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line or where they will settle their score. Meltzer presumes the title will not be on the line; however, he does not rule out that this match could happen on either night one or two of WrestleMania 41 on April 19 or 20. As of this report, no declaration has been made about whether their match will happen on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."