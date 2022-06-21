Injuries, injuries, and more injuries, that’s the story of 2022 so far. All Elite Wrestling has been dealing with a rash of injuries over the course of the year, that keeps sending plans spinning off in new directions, as the company works hard to maintain momentum amongst all the speed bumps.

Fightful Select ran a report today providing updates on three injured WWE stars: Lee Johnson, Matt Hardy, and Darius Martin. Johnson, who hasn’t wrestled since May, is said to be dealing with an unspecified knee injury. Sources stated that he’s expected to be out of action for at least a few months. Lee’s last appearance saw him win a tag match alongside Brock Anderson, son of Arn.

Matt Hardy is reportedly dealing with knee issues as well. The report states that he was experiencing knee trouble after his match this past Saturday in Tijuana, where Hardy wrestled for AAA at the promotion’s Triplemania event. Hardy teamed with John Hennigan (Johnny Hardy for one night only), who replaced Matt’s brother due to Jeff taking time away to deal with his health after a DUI arrest last week.

Finally, sources are hopeful that Darius Martin can return sometime near the end of the year but nothing is guaranteed. Martin was sidelined by a car accident earlier this year.

The news gives a fuller picture of the roster limitations that AEW is currently dealing with, due to the spate of injuries in the business. AEW Champion CM Punk is recovering from foot surgery, leading to the creation of an Interim AEW Championship. Adam Cole is said to still be recovering from injuries, and Bryan Danielson recently missed a meet & greet well as a flight due to a still undisclosed injury. Bryan is poised to address his health on Wednesday’s edition of “AEW Dynamite.”

