Adam Cole hasn’t wrestled a match since defeating Samoa Joe at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and all signs point to the inaugural winner of The Owen remaining on the shelf for a little longer.

According to Fightful Select, Cole has been “banged up for quite a while” and word is that he’s been “battling a series of injuries” for longer than most realize.

Cole has reportedly been dealing with a labrum injury as far back as his AEW World Title program with Hangman Page, and worked through the injury, per sources close to Fightful. The report added that Cole’s labrum was actually torn during his rivalry with Page, though that has not been confirmed by AEW nor Cole himself.

There’s still no word on whether Cole will be forced to miss any time or if he’ll be rehabbing the injury. The leader of The Undisputed Elite was on commentary during this week’s “Dynamite” for the Hangman Page vs. David Finlay match, following which he challenged IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada to a match at the upcoming Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The segment began with Page also issuing a challenge to Okada for the title at the June 26 event. Okada, meanwhile, will defend his title against Jay White at the NJPW Dominion event this Sunday.

