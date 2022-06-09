Hangman Page isn’t taking his sights off being the World Champion once again, but this time, a different World Title is in his crosshairs.

After a quick-paced, physical bout, Hangman Page pulled out a victory over NJPW’s David Finlay on tonight’s episode of AEW “Dynamite”. The final moments of the match saw the former AEW World Champion hit his signature Buckshot Lariat to score the pinfall over the New Japan star.

Page grabbed a microphone after the match concluded and got the fans stirring when he pointed out that the AEW World Title isn’t the only one in pro wrestling. With that, he announced that at NJPW “Forbidden Door” on June 26, he wants to face the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada for the Title.

Adam Cole would then interrupt Hangman and point out that Okada might not be the World Champion on June 26 because he has a title defense against The Bullet Club leader, Jay White, at “Dominion” on June 12. He goes on to explain that since he won the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament and Hangman just lost the World Title, Adam Cole “Bay Bay” is the person who deserves the IWGP World Heavyweight Title match.

Whoever the Champion may be, it looks like both top AEW stars are gunning for an IWGP World Heavyweight Title match against either Jay White or Okada.

