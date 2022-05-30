AEW continued to honor the life and legacy of Owen Hart in more ways than one at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

After Adam Cole and Dr. Britt Baker triumphed in their respective Men’s and Women’s Owen Hart Foundation tourneys, Dr. Martha Hart presented the winners with title belts that seemingly pay homage to Stampede Wrestling – the defunct Canadian promotion established by Stu Hart, the father of The King of Hearts.

As seen below, the belt closely resembles the NWA Stampede North American Heavyweight Championship, which Owen held on two separate occasions in 1987.

Before presenting the titles to Cole and Baker, Dr. Hart mentioned how the wrestling world can “once again” celebrate the career of her late husband.

“It is with great anticipation that we meet this moment in history where the amazing contributions, skilled craftsmanship and talents of my late husband Owen Hart are celebrated,” Dr. Hart said. “He was one of the greatest artisans of his time, one of the greatest professional wrestlers ever. Now, we can once again celebrate him in the squared circle.”

Dr. Hart ended her speech by thanking AEW President Tony Khan, Chris Jericho, the Dark Side of the Ring crew, and the rest of the AEW locker room for making the Owen Hart Foundation tournament a reality.

As noted earlier, AEW and Jazwares launched a new Owen Hart action figure over the weekend. The figure marked the first time an Owen figure has been rolled out since 1999.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

counter

Sign up for Wrestling Inc. Breaking News Alerts

By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
YouTube icon.Subscribe to Wrestling Inc. on YouTube.