AEW and Jazwares announced several new AEW action figures during AEW Fan Fest.
The first new set is Unrivaled 13, which includes figures for Jeff Hardy, Danhausen, The Butcher, The Blade, The Bunny, and Matt Hardy.
The Unrivaled Series 14 includes Orange Cassidy, Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta, Kris Statlander, Keith Lee, and Swerve Strickland.
The wrestlers announced for the Unmatched Series 6 are Brodie Lee, Malakai Black, Ruby Soho, and Santana and Ortiz.
It was also announced that there will be an Owen Hart action figure in the Unmatched Series 6 and the figure will be a Ringside Collectibles exclusive.
CM Punk, AEW Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa, Hook, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fenix, and PAC were announced for the Unmatched Series 7.
Unrivaled Supreme Series 3 will also include the Lucha Brothers.
Below are photos of the upcoming action figures:
