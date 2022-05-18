On this week’s Wrestling with Freddie podcast from iHeart Media’s My Cultra Network, Jeff and Matt Hardy joined Freddie Prinze Jr. to discuss their time in WWE, as well as their current run in AEW.

Prinze Jr. reflected on Jeff’s World Heavyweight Championship feud with CM Punk in 2009 during his time with WWE. The Charismatic Enigma suggested that now that he and Punk are once again in the same promotion, an encounter will likely happen.

“One of my favorite things as far as being world champion is [CM] Punk,” Jeff said. “It’s so crazy, we’re in the same company now, and there’s a huge moment between me and Punk that’s going to come, I’m sure.”

“I think there’s a huge moment, like just in the hallway, like me and Matt just beat the Young Bucks or whatever,” Jeff continued. “But then me and Punk just have a face-off. Shake hands, big hug … ‘I’ll see you soon.'”

Prinze Jr. also asked Matt about the brothers’ storyline leading into WrestleMania 25, which saw him turn on Jeff.

“There were these old rumors that float around like, ‘Oh my god, it was supposed to be Christian, but then they changed it and made it Matt.’ It was always going to be me,” Matt said. “I felt like they felt the best path forward for me, because always historically, Jeff has always been more popular. Probably always will be more popular …

“Michael Hayes had pitched, ‘I think the best way forward for you, Matt, is now that you’re this ECW Champion and he’s the WWE Champion, if we did a thing where you were almost jealous, you know, he’s getting all the light shined on him right now as being the big champion, and you’ve been a big champion even longer. What if we do a thing where you get so frustrated, ultimately you turn on him, and we do a big match at WrestleMania, and you guys can face one another on the biggest platform possible?’ And I was all down for it, I said, ‘Yeah, that sounds good.'”

