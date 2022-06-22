Between AEW and WWE right now, there are many names missing time due to various injuries. AEW World Champion CM Punk and WWE star Cody Rhodes are both out for extended periods following surgery, while AEW star Bryan Danielson has been out since AEW Double or Nothing with an undisclosed injury, though he’s scheduled to appear on “AEW Dynamite” tonight. Now it’s Buddy Matthews’ turn to join the party.

In a post on Instagram yesterday, Matthews, who many remember from his tenure in WWE as Buddy Murphy, revealed he too is working through some injury woes.

“Always a work in progress,” Matthews said. “Dealing with a shoulder injury which limits a lot of my shoulder movements. But slowly increasing the weight again. Be better than you were yesterday!

Matthews didn’t provide any details on when he suffered the injury, or if he planned to work through it. He has spent most of his AEW tenure working in trios action with Malakai Black and Brody King, as a member of the House of Black. Matthews was most recently in action on “AEW Dynamite” two weeks ago, where he was defeated by Pac in a singles match, with the winner moving on to a four-way to determine the AEW All-Atlantic Championship at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door.

While Matthews was unsuccessful in getting into the match for AEW’s newest title, his House of Black teammate Malakai Black may have a chance to avenge Matthews’ loss. The House of Black leader is scheduled to face Penta Oscuro tonight on “AEW Dynamite”, with the winner joining Pac, Miro, and New Japan’s Tomohiro Ishii as the final participant in the All-Atlantic four-way. With reports that Penta will not be able to compete at Forbidden Door, Black is the presumed favorite.

