A timeframe for how long AEW Bryan Danielson will be out of action has been revealed.

As noted, Danielson was forced to miss a meet and greet today, because he could not fly due to an undisclosed injury.

The meet and greet had been located in New Bedford, Massachusetts at The New Bedford venue.

In a new report from Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline, the injury is said to be nothing serious and the timeframe of Danielson’s return is between 1 to 2 weeks.

It was noted in the report, that the injured happened last Sunday during the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double Or Nothing.

Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz lost to the Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho, Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Jake Hager) at Double Or Nothing.

