Another tag team match has seemingly been set for “Double or Nothing” on May 29 in Las Vegas.

Death Triangle and the House of Black have been feuding with one another for weeks, and now the two factions are set to stand across from one another in the squared circle in what is sure to be an action-packed bout.

After the House of Black scored a win against Fuego Del Sol, Evil Uno and 10 on Friday night’s episode of “Rampage”, Death Triangle came out on stage and posed. In the middle of the stage was a tombstone covered by a cloth. Penta Oscueo walked over to it and removed the cloth to reveal the tombstome with the words House of Black and “Double or Nothing” written right under it.

