The pro wrestling business seems to be cursed with injuries right now, and that doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon. On the latest episode of “AEW Unrestricted,” AEW owner Tony Khan confirmed that Kyle O’Reilly of the Undisputed Elite has suffered a real-life injury.

“Kyle O’Reilly had been on fire,” Khan said. “That’s a real-life, legitimate injury and Kyle O’Reilly is out, not sure how long, but, you know, it’s a big loss and we were not expecting that.”

As a company, AEW has suffered multiple injuries over the past couple of months. The most notable were those of Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion CM Punk, who were both supposed to have important matches at the upcoming AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. Wrestlers such as Darius Martin, The Bunny, Skye Blue, and, of course, former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, are also on the inactive list for the company.

AEW is not the only organization to be dealing with injury problems, however, as WWE is in a similar boat. Over the past month, WWE has had two of its biggest stars, former Legacy stablemates Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes, both go down with serious injuries. Orton was reportedly in place for a match against the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns for the title at WWE SummerSlam, but was replaced by Brock Lesnar.

O’Reilly debuted in AEW in December 2021, aiding Adam Cole and forming an immediate trio with Cole and Bobby Fish. This is not the first time the three had teamed together as a faction — for years prior, the three, along with “NXT” Star Roderick Strong, were known as the Undisputed Era in that promotion. Since joining AEW, O’Reilly has gained a couple of allies due to Cole’s friendships outside of the group and is now a part of the Undisputed Elite, a larger faction that includes Cole, Fish, O’Reilly, and the Young Bucks.

O’Reilly last wrestled against Jon Moxley on the June 8th edition of “AEW Dynamite” in a losing effort.

