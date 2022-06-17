The reported main event of Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton for WWE SummerSlam appears to be in flux, but that doesn’t mean an alternative plan is not being put in place. With reports surfacing that Orton’s lingering back issues could force him into surgery and put an end to any wrestling for the remainder of 2022, Reigns is seemingly left without a SummerSlam dance partner. Reigns is currently in a program with Orton’s RK-Bro brother, Riddle, and is set to face him tonight on “SmackDown,” but according to the Wrestling Observer, that program is not planned for Nissan Stadium in Nashville at the end of July.

Even with Riddle out of the mix and several of the company’s top babyfaces on the disabled list, Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE does have a backup plan in place for SummerSlam. Some speculated names that are tossed around are Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, and the new Intercontinental Champion Gunther, but as of this writing, no one knows what that reported backup plan is.

Reigns last defended his WWE Championship at a live event on May 22 against Drew McIntyre and that’s when he took the time to address the fans, seemingly bidding farewell to a live events schedule moving forward. Reigns appears to be done with more than just that as he was pulled from promotional materials ahead of Hell In A Cell and is reportedly not involved in any creative plans for Money In The Bank in Las Vegas.

Reigns unified the Universal and WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38 when he defeated Brock Lesnar and the reported purpose for doing so was to have Reigns make more appearances on both “Raw” and “SmackDown,” but something has changed since then. Reigns will be at the Target Center tonight in Minneapolis, MN for his match against Riddle, but is only scheduled for one “Raw” appearance this summer: Madison Square Garden right before SummerSlam.

