While Roman Reigns vs. Riddle was the originally planned main event for the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event, WWE has reportedly nixed another match involving The Original Bro.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, The Usos vs. Riddle & Shinsuke Nakamura was scheduled for the Las Vegas event a week ago, but since WWE already did the match on the June 3 “SmackDown,” the plan now is to do The Usos vs. Street Profits for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles. The story here would be that Street Profits beat The Usos this past Monday on “Raw” in a non-title match, and would now be in line for a title shot.

Other matches planned for Money in the Bank include Theory vs. Bobby Lashley, which was teased earlier this week, and the confirmed Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley bout for the Raw Women’s Title.

We noted earlier how Reigns and Brock Lesnar were pulled from advertising for MITB after WWE downgraded the venue from the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium to the 17,000-seater MGM Grand Garden. Meltzer added that despite the venue change, Reigns “headlining was still being talked about until late in the week” until WWE made the decision to keep The Tribal Chief ready for the two summer stadium shows – the July 30 SummerSlam in Nashville, TN, and the September 3 Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales.

As for the main event of SummerSlam, Meltzer reiterated that the working plan is still Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton, but nothing is confirmed at this juncture. With Riddle issuing a challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship earlier this week, Meltzer once again noted that Riddle vs. Reigns is expected to happen on TV rather than at a premium live event. For what it’s worth, Reigns is not advertised for any live events or TV tapings until the July 22 “SmackDown” in Boston, and the July 25 “Raw” at Madison Square Garden.

On a related note, the poster for the WWE Money in the Bank premium live event has once again changed. While the original poster featured the likes of Reigns, Lesnar, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair, the second poster was headlined by Cody Rhodes, Riddle, Rhea Ripley, and The Street Profits. The newest poster features Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, as seen below. The poster was likely changed again in the aftermath of Rhodes’ surgery to repair a torn pectoral tendon.

The official #MITB 2022 poster is here. Showcased on this years one are @WWERollins & @BeckyLynchWWE. I absolutely love it. pic.twitter.com/ABh4pLAWnw — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) June 10, 2022

