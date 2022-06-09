Any potential match between Roman Reigns and Riddle is now expected to take place on television, rather than a premium live event, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Originally it had been reported that Riddle was going to be challenging Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE’s Money In The Bank, and after the RK-Bro star called out Reigns on television, it appeared that was the route WWE was taking. But earlier this week it was reported that the Tribal Chief is now no longer going to be working the show.

Because of that, any potential match that WWE has planned between him and Riddle will be happening on a televised WWE show, whether that is “WWE Raw” or “WWE SmackDown” remains to be seen. Of course, the company may not do the match at all, but Riddle is set to appear on the blue brand this week in a bid to ‘hunt’ down Reigns.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was originally advertised for the next premium live event, but he was taken off that, along with Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair, when the company changed to a smaller venue, moving away from the 65,000-seater Allegiant Stadium to the 17,000-seater MGM Grand Garden.

If Reigns does not have a title match at WWE’s Money In The Bank, it would mark the third premium live event in a row where they have not been put on the line. The Bloodline leader has not defended them or worked a televised singles match since the main event of WWE WrestleMania 38 back in April.

Reigns is now working a lighter schedule with WWE, which originally just seemed to be regarding the live events, but it appears that smaller PPVs and some television tapings are now included in that. He is expected to be part of the two upcoming stadium shows this summer with WWE SummerSlam and WWE Clash At The Castle, where his opponents are reportedly going to be Randy Orton and then Drew McIntyre, respectively.

