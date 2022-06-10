Cody Rhodes is officially on the road to recovery.

Brandi Rhodes provided an update on her husband’s surgery via Twitter on Thursday.

The doctor just repaired Cody's pectoral tendon which was torn completely off the bone. Successful surgery. He is on the road to recovery now. — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) June 10, 2022

An earlier report noted that Rhodes underwent surgery in Birmingham, Alabama, and the surgery was handled by the renowned Dr. James Andrews, who has been a go-to surgeon for several wrestlers over the years.

Rhodes initially suffered a slight tear of his right pectoral muscle while brawling with Rollins on the final “Raw” before last Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event. However, he would suffer a full tear of the muscle while attempting to do weight training a few days later, which led to uncertainty over his availability for HIAC. Rhodes, with a noticeable bruise on his arm and chest, gutted out the injury regardless and wrestled Rollins – securing his third consecutive win over Rollins dating back to WrestleMania 38.

While Rhodes is expected to be on the shelf for three to five months, The American Nightmare floated the possibility of making a miraculously quick recovery earlier this week on “Raw” just so he could retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase at WWE’s next premium live event. However, any chances of his imminent return ended when Rollins blindsided Rhodes with a sledgehammer after praising his rival’s courageous performance on Sunday. The angle was done to seemingly write Rhodes off WWE TV while he recovers.

