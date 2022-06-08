Shortly after Cody Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral muscle, an injury he’d go on to work through at WWE Hell in a Cell, a report from Fightful Select stated that Rhodes would be receiving surgery to repair the injury this Thursday. It wouldn’t be pro wrestling without a twist, however, and a new report contradicts the date Rhodes was expected to go under the knife.

According to PWInsider, Rhodes will receive surgery on his torn pec today, one day earlier than originally thought. The report noted that the surgery will take place in Birmingham, Alabama, suggesting the surgery will be handled by the renowned Dr. James Andrews, who has been a go-to surgeon for wrestlers over the years and who is based out of Birmingham.

Rhodes initially suffered a slight tear of his right pectoral muscle while brawling with Hell in a Cell opponent Seth Rollins on the go-home episode of “WWE Monday Night Raw” before the premium live event. Reportedly, he would fully tear the muscle when attempting to do weight training days later, leading to a disturbingly large bruise on his arm and chest that was seen by many fans at WWE Hell in a Cell.

Nevertheless, Rhodes gutted out the injury and defeated Rollins at the premium live event in a performance both praised and questioned given the nature of his injury. Rhodes appeared on “WWE Monday Night Raw” the next night, where he was attacked by Rollins, seemingly to write him off while he recovers.

Regardless of what day Rhodes’ surgery takes place, it is likely to have little effect overall on his recovery time given its only a one-day difference. WWE stars who have suffered the same injury in the past have taken anywhere from 3 to 5 months to recover. It is unknown at this time whether or not Rhodes suffered any other injuries while attempting to work through the torn pectoral this past Sunday.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]