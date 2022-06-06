Cody Rhodes could be facing a lengthy layoff from the ring following his impressive Hell In A Cell performance due to his recent injury. Fightful Select reports that The American Nightmare is set to undergo surgery this Thursday. Several notable WWE stars have suffered the same injury and missed anywhere from three months (John Cena) to a more realistic five months (Triple H & Elias).

Rumors started swirling about Rhodes’ injury status after he was removed from a WWE live event in Champaign, Illinois on June 4, just one day before the aforementioned Hell In A Cell event. Many fans were then left speculating about what had happened to Rhodes and if he would be able to compete at last night’s premium live event.

Hours ahead of Hell In A Cell, WWE confirmed Rhodes suffered a torn pectoral while training last week but also stated that Rhodes was adamant he would still compete inside the monstrous structure against Seth Rollins. WWE’s update noted that Rhodes had torn his pectoral muscle completely off the bone while preparing for the big match. While that sounded bad, fans did not truly grasp the extent of the injury until just before the match when Rhodes took off his entrance jacket and revealed massive bruising on the right side of his chest.

Rhodes went on to not only compete in a 20+ minute Hell In A Cell match against Rollins but win the match as well. Following the show, Rhodes addressed the fans in attendance letting them know it was his decision to wrestle and that he would give a further update on his injury tonight on “WWE Raw.”

Wrestling Inc.’s full report of WWE Hell In A Cell can be found by clicking here.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]