WWE held one of its live events this weekend titled after one of its classic programs, “Saturday Night’s Main Event”. But the biggest news coming out of the show isn’t surrounding the winners or losers last night.

One of the top matches advertised last night was Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins one-on-one for the fans in Champaign, Illinois. But just before the match began, it was announced that Cody Rhodes was “injured” and Drew McIntyre would replace him in the match. Drew would go on to defeat Rollins, and despite the “injury” they claimed Cody had, he still ran out to do an after-match chase with Seth Rollins.

With WWE dropping the news one night before their “Hell in a Cell” Premium Live Event where Cody is scheduled for the main event against Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match, it naturally leads to the question of how bad is the injury? Will Cody be able to compete tonight, or is it something less severe that WWE possibly wanted him to rest so he’s ready for Sunday?

Whatever the case may be, we will keep you updated on the severity of Cody’s “injury” and his role at HIAC.

You can see full results from last night’s “Saturday Night’s Main Event” from the State Farm Center below, courtesy of @CDavidRoberson2:

* Veer Mahan defeated Robert Roode

* Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley

* Miz TV with Theory

* Rey & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Theory

* WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Ronda Rousey (c) defeated Natalya

* WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (c) defeated The New Day

* Cody Rhodes was announced as injured and Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins with Sami Zayn. After the match, Cody comes out to chase Seth Rollins.

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match

Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch, Asuka, Alexa Bliss

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]