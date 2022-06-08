Former-AEW Champion Kenny Omega was featured in an Instagram advertisement for LifeMed Institute on Tuesday. Omega is shown receiving Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) injections to help with the pain of recuperating from his various injuries.

Omega has not wrestled since November 13th, 2021, when he lost the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page. Omega gave an update on his condition in February, where he said that he was not progressing as quickly as he’d originally hoped, but was clear that progress had only slowed, and not stalled completely.

According to Johns Hopkins, the PRP injections are made of “platelet-rich plasma from a patient’s blood sample,” which is then injected into troubled areas, such as muscles, joints, and tendons, easing pain, and accelerating the healing process by increasing the concentration of bioproteins or hormones in the targeted area.

PRP injections are designed from a patient’s own blood and plasma, which lowers the risk of allergic reaction that is found in corticosteroids and other anti-inflammatories. It is best to advise a physician about them before considering them, as side effects may include: bleeding, tissue damage, infection, and nerve injuries.

The Johns Hopkins report also includes the following disclaimer:

*Research for the different applications of PRP is promising and rapidly growing. Although the equipment used to produce PRP and the injections themselves have been cleared by the FDA, this procedure is considered investigational and has not been officially approved by the FDA for most uses. Since PRP is a substance derived from one’s own blood, it is not considered a drug. FDA clearance means that doctors can prescribe and administer PRP if they believe it’s in the best interest of the patient. However, lack of the FDA approval means that PRP treatments may not be covered by insurance.

