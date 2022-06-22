Prior to the WWE “Hell in a Cell” Premium Live Event on June 5, “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was positioned as a top-tier talent in the company, hellbent on becoming the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Those expectations, however, were halted for the foreseeable future after it was revealed that Rhodes tore a pectoral muscle while training for his scheduled Hell in a Cell match. Rhodes was adamant that he must compete nevertheless, and he did so for over 20 minutes in an unforgettable display of strength and courage.

Rhodes won that HIAC match against his longtime rival, Seth Rollins, marking his third back-to-back win against “The Architect.” On the following edition of “WWE Raw,” Rhodes revealed what fans feared most as the outcome of his injury, he would need surgery and required time off for the recovery process. It was predicted that the top “Raw” star would be unable to compete inside the ring for roughly 9 months in a follow-up post provided by WWE.

Well, according to the fiery babyface, he’s unfazed by the recovery window WWE has granted him.

“I’ve heard 9 months, that’s their plan…” Cody writes in his latest Instagram story. “I’ve never concerned myself with other people’s projections – I’ve got a plan of my own – let’s finish, all of us.”

It’s no surprise that Rhodes wants to jump on the physical recovery train as quickly as possible. Could his motivated recovery approach see him back in time for a major event like Survivor Series in November or the Royal Rumble in January 2023? It’s certainly exciting to think about the possibilities in store for the WWE Universe.

As for his dastardly rival, Rollins, the muli-time WWE Champion has re-focused his attention on something he is very familiar with: the Money in the Bank briefcase. He has already qualified for the MITB ladder match at the premium live event of the same name that takes place on July 2, 2022, from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Rollins was part of arguably the most famous cash-in of all time when he used his first MITB briefcase to be added to the singles match of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Heavyweight Championship at “WrestleMania 31”. He ultimately would win the newly-christened triple threat main event by defeating Roman Reigns with his signature Stomp.

