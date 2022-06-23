The IWGP World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.

During the 6/22 episode of AEW “Dynamite”, six-time NJPW Heavyweight Champion, Kazuchika Okada made his All Elite Wrestling debut. Okada rushed down to the ring to even the numbers up for ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, who was being attacked by Adam Cole and NJPW World Heavyweight Champion, Jay White.

Following the brawl, Cole retreated to the stage, while White grabbed his title and escaped further damage from Okada. Former AEW World Champion ‘Hangman’ Adam Page and Okada came face-to-face in the ring just two weeks after Page called Okada out for an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at this weekend’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view. However, White defeated Okada at NJPW’s Dominion event on 6/12 and became the new champion.

All Elite Wrestling would quickly announce that White will make the first defense of his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship during this weekend’s pay-per-view against the aforementioned Okada, Cole, and Page.

The updated card for this weekend’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view can be found below:

Jay White (C) vs. Kazuchika Okada vs. Adam Cole vs. ‘Hangman’ Adam Page — IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi — Interim AEW World Championship

Thunder Rosa (C) vs. Toni Storm — AEW Women’s World Championship

Will Ospreay (C) vs. Orange Cassidy — IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

FTR (C) vs. United Empire vs. Roppongi Vice — ROH & IWGP World Tag Team Championship

Tomohiro Ishii vs. PAC vs. Miro vs. TBA — AEW All-Atlantic Championship

Young Bucks, El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Sting, Darby Allin, Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi

Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

Zack Sabre Jr. vs. TBA

Max Caster & Gunn Club vs. NJPW Dojo — Buy-In Pre Show

Wrestling Inc. has ongoing coverage of the 6/22 episode of AEW “Dynamite”, which can be found by clicking here.

Jay White.

Hangman Page.

Kazuchika Okada.

Adam Cole. IWGP Heavyweight Championship on the line at #ForbiddenDoor ⛽️⛽️⛽️ pic.twitter.com/hk2uG1590r — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) June 23, 2022

The sound of that coin drop can only mean one thing: it's #TheRainmaker himself Kazuchika Okada (@rainmakerxokada) here at #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/l9INNq15Fo — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 23, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]