It’s been a long road to Forbidden Door; it’s been a long and narrow way.

The highly anticipated event was announced on April 20th and sold out its presale before a single match was even announced. While selling out Chicago’s United Center was easy, a recent plague of injuries has led to some serious reshuffling of not only Forbidden Door, but the television booking in the weeks leading up to the landmark event.

AEW President Tony Khan recently appeared on “Busted Open Radio” on SiriusXM to talk about the creative challenges that came from dealing with AEW’s numerous injuries.

“CM Punk got injured,” Tony began, talking about the fallen AEW Champion. “AEW had to find a new main event now that the original plan of Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. CM Punk could no longer go forward.”

Khan called the new main event the “obvious match to go to in the wake of Punk’s injury”.

“Moxley vs. Tanahashi is a dream match the fans have been calling for, for years,” Khan continued, calling Tanahashi, “one of the world’s greatest wrestlers,” and saying he was “really excited” for the potential CM Punk vs. Tanahashi match that was initially teased.

“I had a lot of plans leading into it, and I think that would’ve been great,” Khan said. “And the TV was ready to go, we had a lot of great matches planned in the weeks leading into Forbidden Door.”

According to Khan, a lot of those matches involved CM Punk “and a number of other stars who are injured,” but AEW was helped by its deep roster of talent to keep the wheels turning in the weeks leading up to Sunday’s show.

