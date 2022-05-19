After selling out every seat made available for Forbidden Door, AEW and New Japan have opened up more seats in an attempt to fill the United Center front and back. Twitter account WrestleTix noted today that seats had now been made available behind the stage for AEWxNew Japan Forbidden Door, shooting the potential capacity up from 14K-15K to over 17.5K for the event.

Replying to a fan asking if the event would be 100% sold out if all these new tickets were moved, WrestleTix noted that there were still plenty of suites to be sold for the event and that regardless of what happens, Forbidden Door was likely to have a higher attendance than what would be reported.

“There are plenty of suites to sell which makes up the difference of the google capacity (vs. the capacity listed above) that so many references on these posts,” WrestleTix explained. “But I won’t have those numbers so the announced figure will surely be higher than mine.”

AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door was officially announced on the April 20 episode of AEW Dynamite. Over 11K tickets were sold via pre-sale in less than 40 minutes on May 5, with the rest of the tickets selling out during the general sale a day later. Other sections have opened up prior to today’s unveiling of seats behind the stage.

No matches for Forbidden Door have been announced at this time. The show is scheduled to air on the B/R app, traditional PPV, FITE TV internationally, and New Japan World in Japan.

You can read WrestleTix’ tweets below.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Sun • Jun 26 • 6:00 PM

United Center, Chicago, IL Available Tickets => 2,409

New Setup/Capacity => 17,571

Tickets Distributed => 15,162 (86.3%) Every major section has been opened now.

[https://t.co/yRCOtL75Yu] pic.twitter.com/Qp7qkVOWZL — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 18, 2022

There are plenty of suites to sell which makes up the difference of the google capacity (vs. the capacity listed above) that so many reference on these posts. But I won't have those numbers so the announced figure will surely be higher than mine. — WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 18, 2022

