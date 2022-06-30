The TNT Championship will be on the line on the 7/6 episode of AEW “Dynamite”.

During the 6/29 broadcast of AEW “Dynamite”, TNT Champion Scorpio Sky alongside Wardlow was involved in a backstage segment with Tony Schiavone. In the midst of an argument between Sky and Wardlow, Sky revealed that he’ll defend his title against Wardlow in a Street Fight on the 7/6 edition of AEW “Dynamite”.

“I’m done talking, I’m sick of this. Bring every member of American Top Team and I’ll treat every single one of them like they’re security guards and once I’m done with them, I’m gonna beat your ass and I’m taking that title home with me, where it belongs,” Wardlow told the champion.

“Next week, you and me, for the TNT Championship, and since you’re so tough, let’s make it a street fight,” Sky posited before storming off.

Wardlow replied with a smirk and a simple ‘let’s!’ before the segment ended.

Sky and Wardlow have a history when it comes to the TNT Championship as Sky successfully defended his title against Wardlow on the 3/16 episode of AEW “Dynamite”. Sky is a two-time TNT Champion, first winning the title against Samm Guevara, this past March before Guevara would get the win back, the following month but Sky would ultimately regain his title against Guevara in a ladder match just weeks later.

Meanwhile, Wardlow is taking part in his first major feud following his heated rivalry with MJF, which culminated with Wardlow quickly defeating MJF at the company’s Double Or Nothing pay-per-view this past May.

.@realwardlow & Champion @scorpiosky both get what they want – A street fight for the TNT Championship next week! Tune in NOW to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/IWE2j061my — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 30, 2022

