Tony Khan Comments On Collision Announcement, Calls Today 'A Great Day For AEW'

Following months of rumors about a third AEW TV series, "AEW Collision" was officially announced this morning, with the show set to premiere on June 17. AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter soon after the announcement, sharing his thoughts on the upcoming series.

"Today's a great day for AEW [and] it's only the start of great times ahead!" Khan wrote. "We have more info on Collision [and] a great night of wrestling on Wednesday night ['Dynamite'] live on TBS tonight!"

Though the return of CM Punk has been heavily rumored to take place when "Collision" debuts next month, there's been no official announcement regarding Punk as of yet. It remains to be seen what additional info is released tonight, but with the show only a month away, it seems likely that the company will soon announce ticket information as well as the venue for Collision's debut, rumored to be the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.