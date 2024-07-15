AEW Officially Announces Date For Grand Slam 2024

AEW will continue its run of successful events in the state of New York this September, when the company hosts its fourth annual "Grand Slam" event at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Ticket information had recently leaked online, leading fans to believe that the event would be taking place on September 25, with a live episode of "Dynamite" and a taped episode of "Collision." That has now been made official as AEW has confirmed the news.

Advertisement

🗽 NEW YORK! #AEWGrandSlam is returning to the iconic Arthur Ashe Stadium on Wednesday, September 25th! Pre-Sale tickets available TOMORROW at 10am ET

Tickets on sale THURSDAY 7/18

Become an AEW Insider at https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY for early access to tickets and more! pic.twitter.com/wxjsL9u0J0 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2024

With the announcement that "Dynamite" and "Collision" will be taking place in Flushing Meadows, 2024 marks the first year that "AEW Rampage" will not be taped at the venue, with information on that week's episode still to be announced.

Arthur Ashe Stadium has been the site of some of AEW's biggest moments over the past three editions of Grand Slam. 2021 saw the legendary in-ring debut of Bryan Danielson as he went bell-to-bell with Kenny Omega on "Dynamite," while "Rampage" saw the surprise appearance of Homicide as he arrived to help Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston defeat Suzuki-gun.

Advertisement

The 2022 edition not only saw the debut of Saraya, but also three title changes on "Dynamite," with Chris Jericho winning the ROH World Championship, The Acclaimed winning the AEW Tag Team Championships, and Jon Moxley winning the vacant AEW World Championship. Japanese legend The Great Muta also made a cameo appearance on that year's "Rampage" to help Sting and Darby Allin.

2023 will be remembered as a cursed show as both Jon Moxley and Adam Cole suffered severe injuries on a night that saw MJF choke out Samoa Joe on "Dynamite," and The Elite become ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions on "Rampage."