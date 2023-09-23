AEW Rampage: Grand Slam Live Coverage 9/22 - Two Trios Title Matches, Four-Way #1 Contenders Bout

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Rampage" on September 22, 2023, coming to you from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City, New York!

The second night of the two hour Grand Slam special will see titleholders The Acclaimed and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn collide with AEW World Trios Championship against Dark Order. Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds confronted The Acclaimed and Gunn on last week's edition of "Rampage" after the latter team defeated Peter Avalon and The Outrunners. The exchange led to a singles match between Silver and Anthony Bowens on last Saturday's "AEW Collision", with the former ultimately coming out on top.

Another trios championship will be on the line, as Mogul Embassy defends their ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship against The Elite's "Hangman" Adam Page, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson. Brian Cage, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun have been titleholders since dethroning Dalton Castle and The Boys at ROH Final Battle last December, while Page and The Young Bucks held the championship between August 2017 and March 2018.

The next challengers for Better Than You Bay Bay's ROH World Tag Team Championship will be determined tonight, as The Righteous square off with The Kingdom, Best Friends, and The Hardys in a Four-Way match. The winners will receive their shot at AEW WrestleDream on October 1 in Seattle, Washington.

House of Black's Julia Hart last competed in an AEW ring on the July 8 episode of "Collision", scoring a win over Bambi Hall. Tonight, she makes her return to action as she takes on Skye Blue.

A huge mixed trios match is slated for tonight, as TBS Champion Kris Statlander joins forces with FTW Champion HOOK and Orange Cassidy to take on Anna Jay, Matt Menard, and Angelo Parker. Sting and Darby Allin will also be teaming up once again to take on Christian Cage and TNT Champion Luchasaurus.

Additionally, Mike Santana will be returning to action for the first time since competing in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW All In. Sammy Guevara and Don Callis also have something to share after Guevara betrayed longtime friend Chris Jericho on Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" and it was revealed that he was in cahoots with Callis.