Date Seemingly Set For Next AEW Grand Slam At Arthur Ashe Stadium

AEW looks to be continuing tradition with Grand Slam special "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" shows being advertised for September. Grand Slam has been AEW's annual Arthur Ashe Stadium special emanating from New York in the latter half of September since 2021. As noted by "WrestleTix," Ticketmaster has listed a date for the next Grand Slam editions of "Dynamite" and "Collision" on September 25, suggesting the Saturday show will be pre-taped. This will be the first time "Collision" is held at Arthur Ashe. No mention is made of Friday's "AEW Rampage," which could mean the first year that show isn't taped from the Stadium. There is currently no further information available pertaining to pre-sale or general public on-sale.

Last year's Grand Slam special kicked off with "Dynamite" featuring three title matches, two of which saw new champions crowned. Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagnoli to capture the ROH World Championship and retain his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship, Rey Fenix upset Jon Moxley for the AEW International Championship after an audible was called through injury, and MJF retained his AEW World Championship over eventual successor Samoa Joe.

As well as Moxley's concussion, it was during that show that Adam Cole sustained a broken ankle. During "Rampage" there was another title change when "Hangman" Adam Page and The Young Bucks dethroned Brian Cage and The Gates of Agony for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship. Darby Allin and Sting also defeated the team of Christian Cage and Killswitch.