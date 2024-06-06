Backstage Details On AEW's Arlington Residency

All Elite Wrestling recently announced that they have partnered with the city of Arlington, Texas to host the Path to All In Series at the Esports Stadium beginning on July 20. The series of events will include four live episodes of "AEW Collision," one taped episode of "AEW Collision," and the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which takes place on July 26.

Wrestlenomics have been able to discover a few more details about the residency, with one financial note being that AEW is paying a half-price rate of $232,000 to use the venue across a six week span, with the local tourism organization potentially granting the company money or incentives to offset these costs as the events are set to bring in a healthy amount of revenue for the city. The figure of $232,000 breaks down as $112,000 going to the Arlington Expo Center, which will be paid in two instalments before the company moves in, while the rest will go to the Esports Venues, LLC company for the use of the building's broadcast suite that is located on site.

AEW is also set to make that money back and more based on ticket sales alone. The report from Wrestlenomics suggests that the Esports Stadium will be scaled to a total of 1,290 seats. This means selling just over 5,000 tickets (or selling out four of the events) at an average ticket price of $45 will cover the rate that AEW is paying to use the building. While this residency takes place, episodes of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" are still set to take place in locations around the United States, but no dates or locations have been announced at the time of writing as the July 17 edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Little Rock, Arkansas is the latest event announcement the company has made.

