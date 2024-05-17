Dave Meltzer Analyzes AEW's Arlington, Texas, Residency

AEW announced yesterday that the promotion will hold five weeks of "AEW Collision," as well as this year's ROH Death Before Dishonor, at Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The shows will take place from Saturday, July 20, until Saturday, August 17, building up to the company's return to Wembley Stadium with AEW All In.

Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer offered his analysis on the residency. Though there is little doubt the decision was made to cut costs, the longtime wrestling reporter believes AEW could reap some additional positive benefits, even if the situation isn't ideal.

"If they can make the venue look different and provide an innovative television experience, it's a plus," Meltzer wrote. "Obviously, being in residency cuts costs of both touring and set up. Arlington paying for them to come opens a new revenue stream that UFC and WWE have been working toward, although obviously the value to the community when it comes to tourism is minimal as compared to a WWE PPV or UFC live event."

As for the struggles that AEW may face with the residency, Meltzer foresees the promotion having a difficult time selling tickets while remaining in the same city for so long. That means lower-priced tickets, but this may be offset by the city paying AEW to bring the show there.

In recent years, shows like "WWE NXT" have shown the benefits that a smaller, passionate crowd can bring to the table. However, Meltzer pointed out that this can also lead to a familiarity with the product that results in less excitement over time.

ROH Death Before Dishonor is set to take place on Friday, July 26, while all of the "Collision" shows seem to be airing in the regular Saturday timeslot. Tickets for all shows will go on sale the morning of Thursday, June 6.

