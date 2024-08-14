Report: AEW Has 'Advanced' Plans For Another International Stadium Show In 2025

Earlier this year, reports started to swirl that AEW had some big plans for 2025, with a potential stadium show in the works. It was revealed that the Globe Life Field baseball stadium in Arlington could potentially host a major AEW event next year. However, that doesn't seem to be the only stadium show AEW might have in mind for 2025. For that, the company will have to go down under.

According to The Sporting News, AEW is in what they call "well advanced talks" in regards to bringing a major event to Australia that looks set to be backed by the TEG entertainment company, which would mark AEW's debut in the country at the same time. To prove that the company is serious about traveling to Australia, three potential venues have already been discussed on the country's east coast; the Allianz Stadium in Sydney, the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, and the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, the latter of which holds the top two attendance records in UFC history, and played host to WWE's Global Warning event in 2002. Wrestling Inc. has reached out to AEW for comment, but have yet to hear anything at the time of writing.

If plans do end up panning out for AEW, 2025 could see multiple stadium shows for the company, with this newly discussed event in Australia, the aforementioned stadium event in Arlington, and the company's official debut in Japan on January 5 as they take part in the Wrestle Dynasty pay-per-view at the Tokyo Dome. All of these shows follow the overwhelming success AEW had with the first All In London pay-per-view in 2023, which broke the world record for highest paid attendance at a wrestling show.