Tony Khan Responds To Reports On Potential AEW Stadium Show In 2025

AEW may already have three stadium shows scheduled for this year between All In at Wembley Stadium, "Grand Slam" in Arthur Ashe Stadium, and WrestleDream in the Tacoma Dome, but rumors sprouted up the other day that a fourth could be on the docket in 2025, as reports emerged AEW could run a stadium show in the Dallas/Arlington, Texas area. While no further details emerged, some pondered if AEW could be targeting AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, especially when it was suggested AEW was looking to run a show that could rival All In.

In the words of Lee Corso, not so fast. Speaking with ComicBook.com, AEW owner Tony Khan was asked about the recent reports, and while expressing interest, seemed to suggest that the earlier reports may not have been entirely accurate.

"It's not something that we would be looking to do anytime here in the immediate future," Khan said. "But it is an exciting idea and something I think that we absolutely could do and something that would be very interesting."

Khan, who's set to begin a five week residency for AEW and Ring of Honor in Arlington this weekend, was less dismissive on the possibility of AEW running a PPV in Texas.

"I can't comment on the accuracy of such reports or the immediate future, but we've had great shows over the years in Texas," Khan said. "We've never done an AEW pay-per-view in Texas. We've done a lot of Ring of Honor pay-per-views there. A lot of AEW's biggest TV episodes have been in Texas, but the one thing we've never brought is an AEW pay-per-view, and Lord knows there's a lot of demand for it. I think that would be a fascinating thing for us to try."

