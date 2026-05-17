Jacob Fatu Speaks On The Rock, Recalls His Surprise Appearance At WWE Bad Blood 2024

The Rock's post-WrestleMania XL run is a major "What If" angle of modern day WWE, especially after "The Final Boss" made a return at Bad Blood 2024, seemingly teasing a storyline that fans are still waiting to see materialize. In spite of this, WWE storylines haven't been waiting around for the return of "The Brahma Bull," especially amongst the Anoa'i family, with Jacob Fatu has specifically rising up through the ranks.

During an interview on the "Cheap Heat" podcast, Fatu looked back at The Rock's return.

"Man, Bad Blood? Me and Solo versus Cody [Rhodes] and Roman [Reigns]? In Atlanta?" he exclaimed. "I was so happy to have that moment, just to hear Rock's music ... we didn't know he was coming out!"

Fatu admitted that he was so excited to see The Rock back that he was jumping up and down, and in hindsight he's happy he wasn't recorded.

"I was happy just to be a part of that, even though I wasn't in the ring, it was between Roman, and Rock, and Cody," he admitted. "Man, just to see that? ... It was really dope."