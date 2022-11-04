Unforgettable Moments From The Rock And 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's Rivalry

It's rare a pro wrestler transcends the squared circle to become a pop culture icon and household name even your grandma would recognize ... but to have two at the same time? That's pretty much only happened once: "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and The Rock.

Two spots on "the Mount Rushmore of Pro Wrestling" belong to Steve Austin and The Rock, who also happened to have one of the top five greatest feuds of all time. Not just for the PPVs purchased, tickets sold, or money earned (though it was a lot) but for the number of "can't miss" moments that it created. In an era starving for supernova-level star power, pro wrestling fans of a certain age will forever remember the time we had not one, but two, of the greatest of all time.

Brady vs. Manning ... Johnson vs. Bird ... Austin vs. Rock. Each was an all-time great feud between two of the best ever; but only one involved middle fingers, trash talk, Rock Bottoms, Stone Cold Stunners, eyebrows being raised, mud holes being stomped, and smack being laid down like we saw with Austin vs. Rock. Greatest sports (entertainment) feud ever? You be the judge. Here are the most unforgettable moments from The Rock and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's rivalry.