Why These Pro Wrestling Dream Matches Probably Would Have Been Terrible

Vince McMahon's default booking strategy is "Conquering Babyface," usually with an all-American good guy getting taken out by a bad guy, only to come back to save the day. So basically, "Rocky IV." McMahon built his WWE empire using this strategy with Hulk Hogan and has tried to replicate it ever since (despite a brief, but highly profitable detour into Attitude Era anti-heroism with "Stone Cold" and The Rock). McMahon finally found his Hogan heir apparent with John Cena.

While Hogan told youngsters to "say your prayers and eat your vitamins," Cena preached the gospel of "hustle, loyalty and respect." The "Conquering Babyface" is a great act with the right guy, and sold lots of yellow doo rags and sparkly spinner belts. However, make no mistake, a match between the two would have been the worst.

Hulk Hogan's last WWE match was a "Legend vs. Legend Killer" mid-card match at SummerSlam 2006, with Hogan vanquishing Randy Orton. The night's main event was Edge vs. Cena for the WWE Championship, showing who the real star was. Cena was not the worker he'd become, while Hogan was on his literal last legs, so we'd get a slow-paced punch fest until Hogan finally "passed the torch" he no longer carried anyway (and for which he would demand Cena return the honors). Yes, the crowd would have been molten, but a past-his-prime Hogan versus a (lime) green Cena would've had us saying our prayers for it to end.