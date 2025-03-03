The Rock Explains WWE Bad Blood 2024 Appearance: 'I'm A Long-Gamer'

The Rock shocked the world at WWE's Elimination Chamber event on March 1 when he managed to convince John Cena to align with him to take down Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes, and potentially take his soul in the process. For some people, this move came out of nowhere as The Rock's previous appearances, especially the cameo at the end of the 2024 Bad Blood event, have seemingly been random and meaningless. However, that's not how The Rock sees it, as he revealed at the Elimination Chamber post-show press conference that he is always thinking about the long game.

"It meant something. I'm a long gamer. I like long gaming. I like creating with Paul [Levesque] and Brian Gewirtz and Maya Lasry, who's on my side of the team. I like creating with Paul and his team as well. We're long gamers. A lot thought Bad Blood, when I just did a small subtle thing, there was a lot of criticism, like 'Oh, it didn't mean anything.' It did. It's okay. It's okay if you're not thinking about it now, but just trust me when I tell you, we are thinking about this stuff and long gaming this. And I love that. Same thing last week. Same thing when we opened up with Netflix in LA...I thanked Cody Rhodes for carrying this company in such a tremendous way on his shoulders. I gave him dap and a big hug. I knew this night was coming. So, we're long gaming."

As for what's next for "The Final Boss," he has already stated that he doesn't need to have a match with Rhodes in order to tell a story. However, Cena will wrestle Rhodes as he won the men's Elimination Chamber match, granting him a match for Rhodes' title at WrestleMania 41.

