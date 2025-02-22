The Rock Says Story With WWE Champion Cody Rhodes 'Never Has To Culminate In A Match'

The Rock addressed his story with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes following their confrontation during "WWE SmackDown."

At WrestleMania last year, The Rock returned to the ring for the first time in over a decade to team with Roman Reigns against Rhodes and Seth Rollins. He pinned Rhodes that night, and returned on the following "WWE Raw" to say their story was just getting started. He and Rhodes shared the ring once again during "SmackDown," leaving questions over the status of their arc as he asked him to be his champion before saying he wanted Rhodes' soul. Rock did not offer much in the way of where the story was going, speaking in a press conference after the show, but he did repeatedly opine that it's one that does not need to result in a match.

"In the world of pro wrestling as we all know, everything will culminate to a match. Whatever happens it will end up in the ring. What I really love about this rare air space that we've gotten to, with the character of 'The Final Boss' it's like this white whale, unicorn," he explained. "In that with 'Final Boss' and Cody Rhodes, it's not about the WWE title. It's not about having a match... It never has to culminate to a match. That's a really special place to be, I think. Creatively and character-wise, you just think of how much fun you could have."

He went on to reiterate his positive feeling over the idea they could explore creative avenues without it ending up in the ring, and seeming to pour cold water on the idea of him wrestling in the near future. Rock told Rhodes during "SmackDown" that he would be at Elimination Chamber on March 1, where he will await Rhodes' decision.