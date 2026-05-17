AJ Styles Shares Thoughts On Pursuing WWE Production Role

Since wrapping up his in-ring career earlier this year, WWE star AJ Styles has transitioned into a scouting role for the company, recently spending time at the Performance Center and visiting EVOLVE. That may not be the extent of Styles' behind-the-scenes work, either, as he discussed the possibility of getting involved in production on "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast."

Styles was initially asked if he wanted to become an agent (or a match producer) in WWE, and he was initially adamant about not wanting to pursue that path. However, he isn't willing to entirely close the door.

"I said, 'Listen, I don't want to be an agent. That's not what I want to do.' And they go, 'Yeah, well, Shawn Michaels said the same thing, he did the exact same thing you did, now he's running NXT,'" Styles said. "So if the opportunity comes, wherever we are, and [there's] the possibility of running a show? Sounds pretty awesome and exciting."

The retired wrestler pointed out that Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway is currently booking AAA, so there is some precedent beyond Michaels and Paul "Triple H" Levesque. However, Styles realizes that Calaway has a great deal more experience than he does, and he doesn't expect to step into that kind of role right now.

Continuing to discuss AAA, Styles pitched the idea of WWE pitting that brand against "Raw" and "SmackDown" at the annual Survivor Series event. With Calaway in charge of AAA, Styles believes the performers on that brand will be used to the WWE style and would be able to jump right in with other main roster wrestlers.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.