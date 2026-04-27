WWE HOFer The Undertaker Explains How Working In Creative Has Changed His Perspective

WWE legend The Undertaker has discussed how being a part of the AAA creative team has changed his perspective towards pro wrestling.

"The Phenom" has taken on a creative role in the Mexican promotion, and he recently discussed the difficulties of being in that position on "Nightcap."

"You always want to have your thumb on what it is that's reaching your audience. And that becomes difficult when you get behind the scenes. You have to remember that you're not necessarily creating for yourself anymore, you're creating for the masses. So you have to not only be able to take [and say], okay, well this is what I like. That may be great but that's only going to affect like 20% of these people. You have to be able to get your fingers out there and make it a net and get what everybody wants to enjoy. So it's a pretty difficult process to do," he said.

The Undertaker also touched on his role in the Mexican promotion, revealing that the lucha libre style of wrestling is far from his wheelhouse. However, he explained that his goal is to help the promotion craft more compelling stories.

"I don't talk about it a whole lot, but I'm down there in a creative role. We've got an incredible team down there and we are trying — Lucha Libre is a wrestling style all to itself. It's kind of crazy that somebody like me is doing creative for a Lucha Libre product because those guys are incredible. They fly and do things like you [think], how in the world do they do that? But what we're trying to do down there and be involved is to tell better stories."

The Hall of Famer stated that he also wants the wrestlers in AAA to be more physical and improve the production value, but retain the essence of Lucha Libre. The Undertaker is pleased with the progress the promotion has made since he began providing input and is optimistic that it will be a hit not just in Mexico but worldwide.