WWE's The Undertaker Discusses His Creative Goals For AAA

Back in September, it was reported that WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque would helm creative for Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, but that he'd have Jeremy Borash, Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway, Konnan and Dorian Roldan to help drive operations in the Mexican promotion. During an appearance on Cody Rhodes' "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" podcast, Calaway explained his vision for AAA and the future of pro wrestling.

"My vision is to almost take a step back to step forward. I'm really high on the physicality and the actual in ring stuff and things making sense," he explained. "The Lucha Libre legacy is incredible, right? With the mask, and then there's so many ... you know, there's this guy, who then has a son, who has a son – so, all these legacies and this culture is in there, so what I'm trying to do is honor that, but give more production value to the product and help the story tell a little better."

Calaway then praised the athletes currently signed to AAA and pointed out how dedicated their following is and how he wants to simply take the best of both of these aspects and what he knows to form something really special.

"That's the key: I'm not trying to make AAA – Lucha Libre – I'm not trying to make it RAW or SmackDown WWE," Calaway explained. "I'm taking some elements of what they already do and try and make a product that everyone will want to see."

