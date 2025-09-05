Report Details Structure Of WWE's Creative Team For AAA

WWE announced its purchase of Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide during the preshow of WrestleMania 41 back in April, and now, reports of how AAA's creative team will be structured have emerged ahead of Worlds Collide on September 12 in Las Vegas. Paul "Triple H" Levesque is set to lead the charge of the promotion's creative, and Dave Meltzer reported the names of Levesque's help on the team, as well as AAA's key producers, in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Jeremy Borash, The Undertaker, Konnan, and Dorian Roldan are set to be Levesque's main creative help, according to Meltzer. The key producers he named included Matt Bloom, Pete Dunne, Chavo Guerrero Jr., Moody Jack, Savio Vega, Lince Dorado, and one other person Meltzer didn't know the name of. He noted that Shawn Michaels has some input and has been at AAA shows, but he remains mainly invested in "WWE NXT."

He noted that of those names, the only experienced in Mexico are Konnan and Roldan. Dorado is Puerto Rican and Meltzer noted that while Guerrero's grandfather was a Lucha legend, and his father and Eddie Guerrero were stars in Mexico, Guerrero himself does not have any real experience wrestling in the country.

Meltzer wrote that he was afraid "WWE would see AAA as Hispanic wrestling" and wouldn't know the difference between Mexican and Puerto Rican wrestling styles, but noted it didn't matter, as they are going to do a mix of WWE and Lucha libre, in a way that will be "more WWE with more high flying and lighter guys than WWE." He said the booking philosophy will be more focused on championships and show-to-show booking.

He reported the goal is to sell media rights deals to Spanish language broadcasters in the United States. WWE will also reportedly start Lucha podcasts.