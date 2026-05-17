Rikishi Doesn't Believe WWE Needs AI: We Need To Let 'Real Talent Come Through'

WWE has faced many controversies over the last month between releases and reported pay cuts, but just as alarming to many is the promotion's usage of AI. While WWE has been rumored to be using AI for various tasks over the last year, and even incorporated it into its lucha promotion AAA, its usage has now reached the "NXT" and the main roster, with WWE creating AI video packages for both the Zaria-Sol Ruca feud and a tribute video for the Gingerbread Man, receiving criticism from fans on both occasions.

As it turns out, some WWE legends aren't that high on it either, including WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi. During a recent episode of his "Off the Top" podcast, Rikishi received a fan question regarding WWE's usage of AI. The former Intercontinental Champion was almost aghast over the situation, feeling AI was unnecessary when the wrestling talent can already accomplish what AI sets out to do, but better.

"Why?" Rikishi said. "Do we need it? I mean, why try to fix something that's not broken, you know what I mean? What brought us to the game is us being us. We don't need [that]. The only thing that we need to complete [it] is just the stunts that we're pulling out there. My goodness, this a girl that's, I'm assuming she's getting her debut.

"Of what I see from her, she caught my eye because of how talented she was. And I loved her energy and the look. She has that superstar "it" factor, right? But you know, I'm not a fan of it, not a fan of the AI. We don't need it. So what I'm saying is if it ain't broke, we don't need to fix it. Just leave it alone. Again...just let the true, real talent come through. Through the lens. We don't need it."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Off The Top" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription