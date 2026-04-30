Dave Meltzer Comments On WWE's Use Of AI

During a town hall with WWE and TKO staff on Monday with WWE President Nick Khan, a variety of topics were covered including record profits, safety of traveling to Saudi Arabia for shows, and criticism of storylines. The topic that has garnered the most attention is WWE's use of AI.

TKO President Mark Shapiro said that using AI was a "major priority". Andrew Schleimer, TKO Chief Financial Officer, expanded a bit more on their use of AI. He said they've used it for data and analytics on both WWE and UFC consumers. Shapiro didn't provide more details, but was quoted as saying that "Nick Khan and Paul Levesque are using AI for storylines with the WWE." There was no clarification of how exactly AI is used for storylines, how often, and how much they're relying on AI for storylines.

Last fall, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE was using AI in its creative process. Following Shapiro's comments on Khan and Levesque utilizing AI in storylines, Meltzer provided his thoughts on Wrestling Observer. They experimented with AI last year for storylines and "the ideas were totally a disaster. There were things that were not viable and could not work. They have not figured out a way to make it work. Obviously, they're going to keep trying. If they're going to use it, they're going to tweak it to make it viable." He points out that if the match structure isn't good, that would be due to the match's agents, not AI.

"AI will never be the final thing. It would be a way to get ideas. They are using it in booking and analytics."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Wrestling Observer and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.