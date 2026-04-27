WWE's Nick Khan Backs Paul Levesque, Addresses Criticism During TKO Town Hall

From a financial standpoint, WWE appears to be as strong as ever, continuing to break gate records, draw strong ratings, high revenues, and record profits. But over the last year, fan reception towards WWE has become more and more critical, with many taking issue with storylines such as John Cena's 2025 heel turn, Cena's subsequent retirement tour, and the inclusion of Pat McAfee into Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton feud in the lead up to WrestleMania 42.

But despite the hardships, one WWE executive is doing his best to give a vote of confidence for the increasingly embattled WWE chief content officer, Paul Levesque. POST Wrestling reports that a WWE/TKO town hall with staff was called on Monday, with WWE President Nick Khan giving Levesque his seal of approval. Those who attended the town hall say that Khan declared Levesque would continue in his role as head of creative, though it wasn't clarified whether this was just Khan voicing his support, or a sign that Levesque had agreed to a new WWE/TKO contract.

Levesque wasn't the only aspect of WWE that Khan was defending, as TKO President and COO Mark Shapiro asked Khan about the online criticism WWE had been receiving. Khan proceeded to characterize the criticism WWE was receiving as coming from a "vocal minority," specifically when it came to citing the contrast in reactions between WrestleMania 42's two nights, with Night Two being received more positively than Night One.

To further hammer his point home, Khan read out multiple messages criticizing WWE back in 2015, when Vince McMahon was still in charge of the company. While unconfirmed, it's believed that Khan used those past messages in an attempt to paint past criticisms of the WWE product as historically unreliable. No word was provided on how TKO executives reacted to Khan's defense.