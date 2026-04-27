Bully Ray Says Top WWE Storyline Was 'An Experiment That Failed Miserably'

One of the most divisive things WWE has done in storyline in recent memory was inserting ESPN star Pat McAfee into the angle between Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton ahead of WWE WrestleMania 42. After being confronted by former World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk on "WWE Raw," Rhodes appeared on the most recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," and seemed to pivot from his feud with "The Viper." It's a storyline that Bully Ray said on "Busted Open Radio" that WWE needs to move on from, at least in the short term.

"There's too much of a bad taste in people's mouths when it comes to Cody and Randy because of the outside involvement," he said. "It was an experiment that failed miserably. So miserably that they're allowing talent to talk about it on TV... It failed miserably. I think you have to get away from Cody and Randy."

The WWE Hall of Famer said that if WWE wanted to bring things back around, they could book Rhodes and Punk into a match, and then right at the apex of that bout, they could bring out Orton to RKO them both. Orton could then remind the "American Nightmare" they have unfinished business. If there's one thing he knows WWE doesn't need right now, however, it's more celebrity involvement.

"I think they need to stay away from dropping Hollywood people into storylines for a while," Bully Ray said. "They escaped by the skin of their teeth with this one. I think if they try and pull this s*** again, they could have a revolt on their hands."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.