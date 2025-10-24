Dave Meltzer Offers Update On Reported AI Integration In WWE

Last week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter created a stir when Dave Meltzer reported that WWE was going to be integrating AI into its creative process. WWE sources responded by claiming that artificial intelligence is only being used as an organizational tool at this point, but writing in today's Newsletter, Meltzer stood by his reporting on the subject.

"Several higher-ups were very unhappy at how the AI story blew up last week, but nobody was able to deny the facts," he wrote. "They tried to change the subject, noting it was for things other than scripting shows. Although that's true, as last week's example showed, the idea is also for scripting shows. Right now publicly the idea is that AI will be doing the job of a writer's assistant. But that's the present and not the plan for the future."

Meltzer stated that WWE is currently uploading some manner of its creative history for the AI to process, under the guidance of executive Cyrus Kowsari. Company officials currently maintain that no one on the creative team is going to lose their job because of the AI integration, but an off-color joke and the fact that the company has previously lied to employees on a variety of topics has some doubting that. Most of the people Meltzer has spoken to have no belief that WWE's parent company TKO will show loyalty to any longtime employees if push comes to shove.

"Most of the writers learn the business [from] the ground up, starting as assistants," Meltzer continued. "One person noted that even if it just eliminates some entry level positions, that would mean fewer new writers being trained."

Citing another source within the company, there's belief that WWE would be relying on AI for creative pitches if the ideas it generated so far weren't terrible. Last week's report included one alleged example, with the AI system suggesting former WWE star Bobby Lashley be brought back as a character "obsessed with Japanese culture." Though it isn't working as intended yet, the sources Meltzer heard from are under the impression that the company will come to use the technology for creative pitches as it becomes more advanced.