No, that title is not satire. According to "The Wrestling Observer," the WWE is moving toward a new initiative that will see an AI platform generate storyline ideas for WWE programming.

WWE hired former ONE and BuzzFeed Producer Cyrus Kowsari as their new Senior Director of Creative Strategy last month. According to "The Observer," during Levesque's meeting to introduce talent and staff to Kowsari, Levesque mentioned that Kowsari would lead the company's transition to AI-based storytelling, extending to the video and graphics departments as well.

It appears Levesque is taking on more responsibilities at the White House, as he helps lead a sports and nutrition initiative commissioned by President Trump, a sentence that would have you committed to a mental institution if you said it circa 2000.

So how is AI doing donning the booker's cap? A source within WWE said the program pitched Bobby Lashley, a wrestler who is not in the company anymore, to be presented as a man obsessed with Japanese culture and wrestling. Tensai immediately sued for gimmick infringement.

WWE has a contract with Writer AI, which will be the Large Language Model used by WWE creative going forward. Naturally, there is fear among TKO staff that major layoffs could arise out of this new AI takeover, especially with the new severance policy. A source within TKO says the management there has no real knowledge of pro wrestling storytelling nor its history, and that the higher-ups have no loyalty to anyone.

Time will tell if this report is being blown out of proportion or if AI is vying for next year's Best Booker Award in "The Observer."

