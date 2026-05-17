Jeff Jarrett Explains Why Tony Khan's AEW Booking Philosophy Is 'Brilliant'

Throughout its now seven year history, AEW has never lacked for talking points, from people discussing whether it has enough stories to backstage turmoil to the size of its roster. While Tony Khan's purchase of Ring of Honor has allowed AEW to cycle its wrestlers between the two brands, and has provided AEW with plenty of depth, there are many out there that believe the AEW roster is a little too bloated, especially in contrast to the limited amount of TV and PPV time AEW offers per week.

But what some see as a negative is a plus to AEW's Jeff Jarrett. On "My World," Jarrett, who has experience booking from his years with TNA, explained why he thinks Khan's way of handling the roster is something that other wrestling promoters/bookers should try to emulate.

"I believe Tony Khan's philosophy on booking is, I'll call it brilliant," Jarrett said. "Because you can hear all the pot shots and the nonsense and the BS, that's not understanding the core of the business at all. Not at all. Because there's going to come a time when the NXT Tag Team Champions and maybe the SmackDown Tag Team Champions, and they might not click, and you may have an injury over here on 'Raw,' and then these guys need to be split up and go singles, and then you're going to go 'Man, we need a tag team that can go out on 'SmackDown' and have a three segment match and tear the house down, and we've got to get these young kids over. Oh, nope, New Day's not on that roster. Oh, nope, this guy's not on this roster.' I just think there's such a value in having a deep roster and deep bench."

If you quote this article, please credit "My World with Jeff Jarrett" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription